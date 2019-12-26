Two men dead after car crashes into tree

Two men are dead after a car swerved off the road and crashed into a tree.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a crash in the Town of Janesville at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses say they saw a 2008 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt driving down the middle of W. Rockport Drive, swerve to avoid hitting a car and crashed into a tree. Officials say a 19-year-old man was driving the car while a 20-year-old man was in the passenger seat, both were pinned inside after the crash.

When help arrived, both men were rescued from the car but were pronounce dead.

At this time the name of the victims aren't being released.