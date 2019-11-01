Two men facing attempted homicide charges in Langdon St. shooting

Two Madison men are charged with attempted first homicide charges following a shooting on Langdon Street in October.

38-year-old Benjamin L. Nickel and 39-year-old Jeremiah C. Coby appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday. Cash bond was set at $100,000 for each of them and not guilty pleas were entered

Both are charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being in possession of a firearm after previously being charged with a felony, and possessing THC with intent to deliver. Nickel and Coby have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 7.

Madison Police Detectives believe the two men fired handguns at two other suspects after a drug deal went bad on Oct 17 near the 600 block of Langdon Street.

28-year-old Brandon M. Buckner, Sr. was also arrested earlier in the case. He was charged on Oct. 21 for second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

