Two men steal from 97-year-old woman while giving her a hug

Madison police said two men stole from a 97-year-old woman in downtown Madison Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was exiting the Capitol Center Market on Broom Street around 10 a.m. when the men tried to sell her Starbucks gift cards. The victim declined to purchase the cards, but the suspects asked her if they could giver her a hug.

While she was hugging one of the suspects, authorities said the other one stole her electronic tablet and other items from her handbag.

The investigation is ongoing.