Two more accusers set to testify against Harvey Weinstein

Two former aspiring actresses are next up as witnesses at the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein.

One says he raped her after she failed to write him off as a “dirty old man.” The other claims he offered her movie roles in exchange for joining in a threesome.

Prosecutors are using the two so-called “Molineux” witnesses, Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning, to bolster their case against Weinstein.

They’re expected to take the stand Wednesday in the case, which is seen as a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

The judge has allowed them to testify about “prior bad acts” that didn’t result in criminal charges because of the statute of limitations and other legal issues.

Weinstein says any sexual encounters were consensual. His lawyers have sought to sow doubts about his accusers’ credibility.

