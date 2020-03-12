Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Dane County

Health officials have confirmed two new cases of coronavirus in Dane County.

Both of the individuals had contact with a case earlier this week and are isolated at home.

“As we see more cases, we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community," said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “These cases should serve to remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Ayers points out the new cases brings the total for the week to seven. One person had been diagnosed with the virus previously, but has since recovered, health officials say.

Including the person who has recovered, five of the cases overall have been reported in Dane Co.

