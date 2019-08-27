Two night closure of Highway 26, Milton Avenue in Janesville

As part of the I-39/90 Expansion Project, crews are setting girders for the new northbound Interstate bridge over WIS 26/Milton Avenue in Janesville on Wednesday night.

Both directions of WIS 26 will be closed under I-39/90 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

No left turns will be allowed from the I-39/90 exit ramps to WIS 26 — from exit 171A — to travel under the bridge. Drivers are required to use alternate local routes during the overnight closures, such as the US 14 interchange to exit 171B.

Construction and road closures are weather dependent and subject to change, according to WisDOT.