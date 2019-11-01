Two people flown by helicopter after Sauk County crash

Two people were flown by helicopter to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Baraboo on Thursday night.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s office, the two cars collided head on City View Road, just east of Jefferson Street around 5 p.m. Halloween night.

Authorities say a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading westbound on City View Road and was driving over the center line.

A 2012 Chevy Cruze was heading the opposite direction when the two vehicles crashed into each other. Two passengers in the Cherokee were taken to the hospital by Med Flight. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

