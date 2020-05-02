Two people found dead inside home in Kewaunee County: Sheriff

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Town of Ahnapee in Kewaunee County, in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the bodies after someone called the office requesting a welfare check on a home, after the residents had not been heard from in several days, WBAY reports.

When deputies arrived at home, they spotted the bodies through a window of the home. Authorities identified the bodies as a a 71-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

A cause of death has yet to be released. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is involved in the investigation.