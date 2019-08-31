Two people seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Dodge County

Two people are in the hospital Saturday after their motorcycle crashed on State Highway 33 near County Highway AY in the Township of Herman.

Officials say the crash happened at 3:15 Saturday afternoon. A man and a woman were riding a motorcycle, when the rear tire blew, causing both people to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man from Beaver Dam, was not wearing a helmet. Officials say he sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken via Med Flight to the hospital.

The passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Beaver Dam, was also not wearing a helmet. Officials say she sustained serious life-threatening injuries. She was also taken to the hospital via Med Flight.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

State Highway 33 was closed for several hours this afternoon while crews responded to the scene. The road has since been re-opened.

Officials are not releasing the victims' names at this time.

