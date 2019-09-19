Three dead in 'incredibly intense' Fond du Lac group home fire

UPDATE:

Three people died in a fire at a group home for adults with disabilities in Fond du Lac. Sept. 19, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Three people died Thursday in what was described as an "incredibly intense" fire at a Fond du Lac group home for people with disabilities.

One victim was located and confirmed dead in the early part of the investigation into the fire. A few hours later, Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary announced investigators had found two more victims at the scene in the 600 block of S Military Rd.

"They went to bed thinking everything was OK and they wake up this morning to horror," says O'Leary.

All three victims were on the second floor. Chief O'Leary described the fire as "incredibly intense."

"The people who run this home are working to notify their family and their loved ones," says Chief Peter O'Leary.

Two people escaped the fire without harm.

Investigators have interviewed several people and continue to work to find out what happened. One of the biggest questions remains: why were the three victims unable to escape?

"I don't think there was any attempt by any of the deceased to leave the structure, so we're going to try to figure out, again, why they weren't alerted to the fire. Smoke alarms weren't working or they just didn't hear it, that sometimes can be the case," says O'Leary.

The home is for adults with disabilities. The tenants rent their rooms. The fire chief described the residents as "ambulatory." Chief O'Leary says the people who run the group home have been cooperating with investigators and providing helpful information.

"They have a person they referred to me as a 'house mom'--someone who comes in frequently during the week to check on them, but these people live independent--that's what they do," says O'Leary.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, State Fire Marshal and Fond du Lac investigators are working together at the scene. They'll likely be there into the evening hours.

"I think that these people here live great lives. It's just an unfortunate, awful tragedy that we woke up to. It's going to be a dark day for them and for our community. We take this stuff personally when it happens," says O'Leary.

O'Leary tells Action 2 News that the fire started on the front porch of the home and spread quickly.

"The investigation now is going to work around where we believed the fire started. That's where the most fire was--on the front porch," says O'Leary.

Numerous firefighters helped battle the fire. Smoke and flames were visible from the roof. An aerial truck was used to fight the fire from above.

The fire is mostly contained at this time. Crews are still working on the hot spots.

Chief O'Leary says investigators do not yet know if there were working smoke alarms in the building.

"There was a lot of fire showing when I arrived. What we'll find out when the investigators go in, they will be checking smoke alarms. But knowing full well smoke alarms can only alert us of the fire, they aren't going to put the fire out. Fire sprinklers would do that. But in this case we want to see if they lost their opportunity to even have that early warning," says O'Leary.

The fire call came in at about 6 a.m.

Chief O'Leary says every home should have a smoke alarm in each room and all hallways.

"It's just another reminder in the face of this tragedy that we teach a little bit as we go through here. Have fire escape training, planning your own escape in your own home. It's critically important. Never, ever think it can't happen to you. Because it can. And it does," says O'Leary.

UPDATE:

A tweet from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says one of the victims who was missing has been found, but no other details were given.

The search continues for any other victims.

INITIAL STORY:

Fond du Lac firefighters say two people are missing after an early-morning house fire.

A Facebook post from the fire department on Thursday morning says the fire was at a home on South Military Road. It says two people who lived in the home are not accounted for, and firefighters are searching for them.

They've asked for help from departments from neighboring communities.

