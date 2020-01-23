Two rounds of accumulating snow before Saturday

Ready or not... here comes more snow! Off and on light accumulating snow will continue through Saturday morning.

SNOW & TRAVEL IMPACT TIMELINE



Our next round of light snow will develop overnight and continue through Friday morning. Slushy/wet roads will likely impact the Friday morning commute.



Another round of snow will develop Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/fh8Kao4ESR — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 24, 2020

ROUND 1: Thursday Night - Friday Morning

The next round of accumulating snow will develop Thursday night and continue through Friday morning.

Falling snow and snowy/slushy roads will likely impact the Friday morning. With temperatures near freezing and road treatments, most of the snow probably won't accumulate on the major roadways. The snowiest/slickest roads will likely be untreated and/or secondary roads.

Widespread snowfall totals Thursday night through Friday morning will be between a dusting and 2". Most places will see near an inch of snow.

The falling snow will start to wrap up across the area late Friday morning or early Friday afternoon.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

ROUND 2: Friday Evening - Saturday Morning

The second round of snow will be a little bit heavier than the first. Snow will start to increase from southeast to northwest across the area Friday afternoon. There is the potential rain and freezing rain could mix in with the snow at first. Most of the area will likely see just snow, though. The potential for a wintry mix will come to end by midnight on Saturday. Falling snow will likely continue Friday night into Saturday morning.

Snowy/slushy roads could cause a few travel headaches late Friday into Saturday morning. Once again, with temperatures near or just above freezing and road treatments, widespread travel impacts are not expected, especially on the main roadways.

Widespread snowfall totals Friday afternoon through Saturday morning will likely be between 2-4" of snow.

Ready or not... Here comes more SN❄️W



Two rounds of snow will impact the area before Saturday afternoon.



Round 1⃣: Thursday night - Friday morning. Snowfall Totals: Dusting to 1".



Round 2⃣: Friday afternoon - Saturday morning. Snowfall Totals: 2-4". pic.twitter.com/vJIWzHVWhN — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 24, 2020

This off and on stretch of accumulating snow will come to an end before the end of Saturday.

The mild weather will likely stick around through the rest of the weekend and into early next week.