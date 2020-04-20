Two taken to the hospital after stabbing in Stoughton

Two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Stoughton early Monday morning.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, officers were called just before 4 a.m. to Lincoln Avenue for a report of a stabbing. There, officers said they found three men injured from a physical altercation.

Police said one of the men did have injuries consistent with being assaulted with an edged weapon, and was taken to the hospital. They said his injuries are not life threatening. A second man was also taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Officers believe the three men involved did know each other, and said there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation, so far no arrests have been made.

