Two teens arrested in connection to shooting near Janesville elementary school

Two teens have been taken into custody in connection to a shooting in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, on June 6, a man was shot multiple times on W. Conde Avenue near Lincoln Elementary School. Officers said the man followed two suspects in a car after they stole a bicycle from his home.

The man did have life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Two teens, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, have now been arrested for the shooting. Janesville Police shared that they narrowed it down to the pair after receiving information Thursday that the two involved were in the Fourth Ward area. Later, they said an officer saw the two suspects walking in the area. A perimeter was established, and the two teens surrendered after going into a garage on Academy Street.

Police originally said they were looking for 17-year-old Kenan Clemons in connection to the shooting. He was one of the two arrested, and was arrested for attempted second degree intentional homicide, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent while armed, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, and trespassing.

A 16-year-old not identified by police was arrested for party to a crime operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent while armed, criminal damage to property, and trespassing.