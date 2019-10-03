Tracks of Jefferson County tornadoes released

Here are the newly released tracks of the two tornadoes which touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

The first Tornado was a weak EF-0 near the town of Fort Atkinson. The tornado had maximum sustained winds around 80 mph and a path length of 7.23 miles. It touched down at 9:25 p.m. about 4 miles southeast of the town of Rockdale and dissipated just nine minutes later at 9:34 p.m. about 2 miles southeast of Fort Atkinson.

Several trees were reported down in Fort Atkinson, and damage to almost a dozen homes.

The second tornado occurred near the Jefferson / Waukesha county line. It was an EF-1 with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The tornado touched down at 9:42 p.m. about 2 miles southwest of Sullivan and traveled 13 miles before dissipating around 9:56 p.m. 2 miles south of Wales.

No fatalities occurred with either of these tornadoes.