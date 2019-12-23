MPD: Two vehicles stolen after one was left unlocked in a Madison driveway

Two vehicles were stolen from a Madison home overnight Monday after one of them was reportedly left unlocked in the driveway. The owners told investigators it was left outside because the owner planned to move the vehicle into the garage later that night, but never did.

Their dog tried warning them and was persistently trying to wake them up investigators said. However, by the time everyone was awake they realized both set of keys were gone.

Madison police were called to the home, on Paso Roble Way, around 1:30 a.m. Investigators believe the suspects got into the vehicle that was parked in the driveway and used the garage door opener to gain access into the house.

One of the vehicles, a 2020 Kia Sportage, was recovered later Monday morning along S. High Point Rd. with the help of its location tracker. Police have not found the other vehicle.

The investigation into the thefts is still ongoing. Police did not say if any of the suspects have been identified nor if they had a description of them.

