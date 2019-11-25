Two people released from hospital after Sparta house fire

An update on a house fire in Sparta.

The fire happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 in the 300 block of Walrath Street.

As of Sunday, Fire Chief Mike Arnold says a mother and a daughter rescued from the fire suffered some burns and smoke inhalation.

They have since been released from the hospital.

The chief says a paramedic who collapsed at the scene is still in the critical care unit at an area hospital, but his condition has improved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.