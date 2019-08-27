Two women face burglary charges in Columbia Co.

Two women are in custody after a vehicle theft in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon.

A suspicious woman walked into a victim's home without knocking on the door in the City of Portage at 3:08 p.m., according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was able to convince the caller she needed to move the victim's 2003 Buick Century to a nearby location as it was in the way. The caller has recently had surgery and was not able to move the car themselves and so they gave the woman the keys.

The woman then left the residence in the 2003 Buick Century without permission from the owner. Portage Police notified the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office of the theft and the vehicle description, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the stolen vehicle while patrolling Highway 22 near Patchin Road in Wyocena Township. The deputy contacted other sheriff patrol units in the area and began following the vehicle.

The 2003 Buick Century turned onto Cuff Road and then pulled into a private driveway in what appeared to be an attempt to hide from the deputy. The vehicle was occupied by two female subjects when the deputy contacted the vehicle in the driveway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies took two women into custody who were later transported to the Columbia County Jail. The Portage Police Department will be charging both occupants of the 2003 Buick Century with operating a motor vehicle without owners consent and burglary.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Jatziry G. Ceniceros-Martinez of Fitchburg and the passenger of the vehicle was identified as 35-year-old Rebecca J. Schmitt of Dane.

This incident remains under investigation by the Portage Police Department.