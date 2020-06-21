Two women severely injured after head-on collision in Rock Co.

Two women involved in a head-on crash in Harmony Township Saturday night were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, says the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

The Rock County Sheriff’s deputies, Janesville Police, Janesville Fire and EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol were called to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 near Old Humes Road at 7:47 p.m.

A Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 47-year-old Clinton woman crossed the centerline and hit a Ford Escape driven by a 24-year-old from Rockford, Illinois, says the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The two drivers were taken to local hospitals for several injuries.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 14 was rerouted for more than two hours while the crash was being investigated.

Alcohol is not believed to have been involved and no citations have been issued.

