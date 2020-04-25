Tyler Biadasz selected as next Badger to lead Cowboys offensive line

Tyler Biadasz had to wait until the final pick in the fourth round, but the Badgers' center finally heard his name called by the Dallas Cowboys as the no. 146 overall pick.

Biadasz is the third Badger to be taken in this year's draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor was selected by the Indianapolis Colts early in the second round, and the New Orleans Saints grabbed linebacker Zack Baun in the third.

The 6-foot-4, 315 pound center became Wisconsin’s first-ever Rimington Trophy Winner in school history in 2019, which is awarded to the nation’s top center.

The 2019 All-American will take over leading Dallas' offensive line after fellow Badger, Travis Frederick retired this offseason after a six-year career with the Cowboys, where he started 96 games.

The Cowboys new center also brings durability with him to Dallas as he played in all 41 career games with Taylor while battling through hip and shoulder injuries.

The Amhesrt, WI native was named a first-team All-American after paving the way for Jonathan Taylor and the Badgers 11th ranked rushing attack totaling 3,285 yards last season.

Biadasz is the first-ever Amherst, Wisconsin native to be drafted to the NFL.