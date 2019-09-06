Tyler Perry uses his own plane to deliver supplies to the Bahamas

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry says he plans to use his own personal plane to deliver supplies to help the people of the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian's devastating blow.

Perry posted to Facebook and Instagram Tuesday night, saying:

"To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You're not only in my heart and my prayers, you're in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again."

TMZ reports that Perry is also using his own seaplane to deliver relief supplies to the Abaco Islands, one of the hardest hit by Dorian.



