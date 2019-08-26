U. of Florida band director injured in an incident involving a Miami fan

University of Florida officials confirmed the director of the Gator Band was injured after Saturday night’s football game against the University of Miami in Orlando.

Orlando Police said in a statement the band was marching from the stadium to their buses after the game when a woman supporting the Miami Hurricanes tried to cut through the line.

Jay Watkins, the University of Florida band director, put his arm out to stop the woman.

That's when another person grabbed Watkins from behind and pushed him to the ground. That individual was not described to police.

The director hit his arm and head. Fire department personnel on the scene treated Watkins for a cut to his head, though he didn’t need stitches.

Police said the director declined to press charges.

There were also reports of a Gator band member with a bloody nose after the incident. Orlando Police says the bloody nose was caused by the shock of the situation and that she was not hit by anyone.

Copyright 2019 WCJB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.