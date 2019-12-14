UN climate talks in limbo as Chile calls for compromise

Chilean officials presiding over this year's global climate talks said Saturday they plan to propose a compromise to bridge yawning differences among countries that have been deadlocked on key issues for the past two weeks.

The United Nations Secretary-General has warned that failure to tackle global warming could result in economic disaster. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Many nations and observers say drafts presented in the morning risk backtracking on commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and don't reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall fast.

Chilean diplomat Andrés Landerretche insisted countries would still have to make trade-offs, saying “it’s impossible to have a consensus outcome if you don’t compromise."

