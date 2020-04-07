UNSPUN: Sorting out the drama of Wisconsin's primary election

The day before the Wisconsin primary election, there was an executive order, a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Voters had to sort through the uncertainty of the election during the COVID-19 pandemic, and politicians across the country reacted.

Our political analysts join NBC15's Leigh Mills to unspin the headlines and the drama surrounding the primary election: Bill McCoshen, managing partner of Capitol Consultants, and Mike Browne from A Better Wisconsin Together.