UPDATE: 7 year old’s virtual lemonade stand breaks $20,000 for charity

7-year-old Morgan Marsh-McGlone started a virtual lemonade stand earlier this week with a goal to raise $90. On Friday, she surpassed $20,000 to give to charity.

According to her Facebook fundraising page, Morgan has received more than $12,000 from individual donors in four days.

“We could raise money for a nice organization, and that's probably what inspired me to do it,” Morgan told NBC15 on Tuesday. She chose pay-what-you-can restaurant Little John’s as her beneficiary.

Little John’s founder Dave Heide said that Oregon Community Bank, upon hearing Morgan’s story, committed to match up to $10,000 in the fundraiser.

With Morgan’s current donations, Heide said he can feed more than 600 kids for a week.

Tonight at 10, hear Morgan’s reaction about how she’s making a difference.