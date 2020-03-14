UPDATE: Man killed in Village of Windsor crash identified

A 38-year-old DeForest man died after the vehicle he was in lost control and rolled over several times on CTH V near Wernick Rd.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Office reports Danny Lee Ranck Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results determined his death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Deputies responded to the crash at 10:07 a.m. in the Village of Windsor.

Deputies say a Land Rover was speeding while trying to pass another vehicle while going over a hill, but was met with oncoming traffic.

The vehicle swerved back into the eastbound lane and lost control, causing the Land Rover to roll over several times.

Deputies say both the driver and passenger were ejected. One person was pronounced dead and the second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The death remains under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office and the Dane Co. Medical Examiner's Officer.