UPDATE: Missing woman's body found near Chippewa River

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department resumed their search for Donna Karlen at daylight on 08-16-19. At approximately 12:00 pm. The fire department received a tip from two fisherman. The fisherman reported seeing a female adult matching the description of Donna Karlen in the area of the Lake Wissota Hydro Dam near the mouth of the overflow spillway.

Photo from Chippewa Falls Police Dept.

First responders went to that area and conducted a ground search along the north bank of the Chippewa River and located the body of Donna Karlen.

The incident is still being investigated by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department. No foul play is suspected.

The family has been notified.

More information to follow at a later date. Please direct any additional questions to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.