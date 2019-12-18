UPDATE: How a Waunakee teen's life changed following big surprise

NBC15 first introduced you to Kainen Neitzel, a 14-year-old from Waunakee, in May 2018.

Cameras were rolling as he unexpectedly received an Action Trackchair, an all-terrain wheelchair. The man who gave him the gift wanted no recognition.

“I'm just so amazed that he picked me out of so many people that he could pick," said Kainen.

"At a year old, he was diagnosed with CP, cerebral palsy, so he's quadriplegic. It's just that his muscles don't work like yours and mine," said Chris Neitzel, Kainen's dad.

Now, NBC15 is catching up with Kainen to learn how he has been to explore like never before and give back to others as well.

