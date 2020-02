Transportation officials are warning drivers to be prepared for delays over the next two weeks on US 14 in Janesville.

On March 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., one westbound lane of US 14/Humes Road will be closed.

On March 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. 3 p.m, one eastbound lane will be closed.

Crews will be removing the formwork on the new I-39-90 northbound bridge over US 14/Humes Road.

The work operations and lane closures are weather dependent and subject to change.