U.S. Census Bureau working in Middleton area

U.S. Census Bureau workers will be doing door-to-door work in Middleton, beginning Thursday, Jan. 16 until March 30.

The United States Department of Commerce Office of Security informed the Middleton Police Department that bureau field staff will be working in neighborhoods across the country to conduct surveys using a laptop computer.

Workers will be knocking on doors in order to verify addresses and gather information on living residencies.

The Middleton Police Department advises if someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, you can do the following to verify their identity:

• First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

• If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative or contact your local police department.

It is important to know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census. Further, during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:

• Your Social Security number

• Your bank account or credit card numbers

• Money or donations

In addition, the Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party.

For additional information on the 2020 Census, you can visit here.