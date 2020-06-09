U.S. Coast Guard seizes $400 million worth of cocaine and marijuana

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has confiscated about 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, worth more than $408 million.

The Guard said in a news release that the drugs were confiscated in 11 different busts across the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, and in the Caribbean Sea.

The hull includes 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 6,900 pounds of marijuana, offloaded in Port Everglades, Florida.

“Working alongside our partner agencies, we continue to take the fight to the drug cartels and make an impact on these criminal organizations who spread this poison on our streets. I couldn’t be more proud of my crew and their hard work,” said Capt. Jeffrey Randall, who commanded one of the cutters involved in the drug busts.