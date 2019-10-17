U.S. House passes legislation to rename Sun Prairie post office in honor of Cory Barr

The Sun Prairie Post Office is awaiting President Donald Trump's signature to be renamed in honor of fallen Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr.

Barr was killed in an explosion in July 2018 after a contractor struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie.

“Last year, the community of Sun Prairie was forever changed after an explosion led to the death of Fire Captain Cory Barr," said U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-02). “I am proud to lead the effort to dedicate and rename the Sun Prairie Post Office as the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office and I’m grateful for the support from my colleagues in the Wisconsin delegation."

The legislation passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday and passed in the Senate in July. Pocan said his legislation in the House was co-sponsored by every member of the Wisconsin congressional delegation. The companion legislation in the Senate was introduced by Sen. Tammy Baldwin and cosponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson.