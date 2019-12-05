U.S. Marshals arrest Fitchburg man wanted for domestic abuse

A man wanted in a violent domestic abuse incident was arrested in Milwaukee, said Fitchburg police.

According to Lt. Edward Hartwick, Allen C. Artis, Jr. was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force on Wednesday and is waiting to be transferred back to Dane County.

An arrest warrant was issued through Dane County Circuit Court on Nov. 26 on three domestic-related charges: second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery. The incident occurred in Fitchburg on Nov. 14.

Hartwick said investigators had information on Artis’ whereabouts and requested the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.