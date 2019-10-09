U.S. Postal Service offering discounts to veterans, diplomats during holiday season

For the holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is offering discounted prices for packages sent to deployed members of the military and people posted to embassies.

USPS is offering a discounted price of $18.45 on its largest Priority Mail, including a $1.50 per box discount for mail sent to APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) destinations worldwide.

“During this holiday season, a great way to connect with our deployed Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen is to send them festive letters and packages for their enjoyment this time of year,” according to their website.

You can check over the details here.