US Soccer president quits amid gender discrimination suit

Carlos Cordeiro has resigned as U.S. Soccer Federation president, three days after the organization filed legal papers in a gender discrimination claiming women players had less physical ability and responsibility than men.

His decision elevated former American midfielder Cindy Parlow Cone to become the first woman president in the history of the federation.

Cordeiro stepped down on a day several USSF board members issued extraordinary rebukes that criticized the governing body's legal filings. Among them were MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

