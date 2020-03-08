US Soccer, women’s players at odds over ‘equal pay’ offer

The U.S. Soccer Federation says it has offered the women’s national team equal pay to male counterparts for matches under USSF control but maintains the women want bonuses for tournaments such as the World Cup to match those of the men.

The women disputed the USSF account, saying the federation proposed to match rates the men had under their labor deal that expired in December 2018 and the USSF offer was only for a portion of the women under contract.

Players on the U.S. women’s national team seek more than $66 million as part of their gender discrimination lawsuit.

FIFA awarded $400 million in prize money for the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for last year’s Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S.

