EU regulation would have US citizens needing to register to visit parts of Europe

This is the slate used for the NBC15 News background.
This is the slate used for the NBC15 News background.(WMTV-TV)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 9, 2019 at 12:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

US citizens visiting parts of Europe may soon need authorization from the European Union.

The EU announced last year it was creating a European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, that will require "pre-travel screening for security and migration risks of travellers benefiting from visa-free access to the Schengen area."

The Schengen Area is a zone of 26 European countries that do not have internal borders and allow people to move between them freely, including countries such as Spain, France, Greece, Germany, Italy and Poland.

Currently, US citizens can travel to Europe for up to 90 days without any sort of travel authorization. ETIAS will change that.

Visa-free travelers, including US citizens, will need to request ETIAS authorization before visiting the Schengen Area. They can complete an application and pay a service fee of 7 euros (about $8) online. The authorization is valid for three years.

"Completing the online application should not take more than 10 minutes with automatic approval being given in over 95% of cases," the European Commission said in a statement.

The United States has a similar system called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or ESTA.

"We are aware of the European Union's plan to implement its own travel information and authorization system, similar to the U.S. ESTA, to contribute to a more efficient management of the EU's external borders and improve internal security," a US State Department official said in a statement. "Each country has the right to determine its standards for entry."

The official added that the "ETIAS authorization is not a visa."

The United States won’t be the only country affected by the changes. Citizens from 60 countries will be required to apply for the ETIAS before entering the Schengen Area. Brazil, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel and Mauritius are among those countries.

The European Parliament agreed to establish ETIAS in July. At the time, Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, indicated that the requirement was put in place for security reasons.

“The new ETIAS will ensure that we no longer have an information gap on visa-free travelers,” he said in a statement. “Anyone who poses a migratory or security risk will be identified before they even travel to EU borders.”

Most Read

Authorities say a man is unconscious in a grain elevator.
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Med Flight
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
Emergency crews respond to an explosion in the Village of Oregon, on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Oregon duplex under construction explodes; damaging 2 other homes
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Portage Fire
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

Latest News

Pet costume spending hits new all-time high
Halloween spending predicted to be record-high
A 71-year-old bicyclist is injured after a collision with a vehicle on John Nolen Drive at...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
(Stock Photo)
Suspect arrested in Verona, accused of running a brothel
Shania Twain 'Queen of Me' artwork. The country music superstar will come to Madison next May.
Shania Twain coming to Madison next year
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.