US marches into World Cup semi-finals

The U.S. women's national soccer team has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.

The Americans defeated France in Paris on Friday 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Star forward Megan Rapinoe scored both goals for the U.S. The French scored late in the game to make things interesting but in the end, the Yanks prevailed.

Rapinoe is tied for first in the race for the"Golden Boot" -- the award for the top scorer at the World Cup. Rapinoe has five goals and three assists in the tournament. Teammate Alex Morgan also has five goals and three assists.

In the other quarterfinal, England beat Norway 3-0 to book their ticket into the semis.

The Americans will play England on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on Fox.