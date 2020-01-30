US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

Health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of person-to-person spread of the new virus from China.

The latest patient is married to the Chicago woman who got sick after she returned from a trip to China. The new case announced Thursday is the sixth in the United States.

The other five were travelers who fell ill after returning from China. Experts have said they have expected additional cases in the U.S., and that at least some limited spread of the disease in the country was likely.

