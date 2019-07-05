U.S. seeking fourth World Cup title

The U.S. women's national soccer team will be playing for another World Cup title on Sunday. After beating England 2-1 in the semi-final, the Americans qualified for the final in Lyon, France.

In the other semi-final, the Netherlands defeated perennial powerhouse Sweden 1-0 in extra time.

The heavily-favored Americans will likely have star forward Megan Rapinoe back for the final after she sat out the semi-final with a minor hamstring injury.

The U.S. has three World Cup titles: 1991, 1999, and 2015.

The final kicks off at 10 a.m. on Sunday on Fox.

The U.S. men's national soccer team is also playing in a notable final match. The U.S. will play Mexico in the Gold Cup final on Sunday night at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Gold Cup is the biennial tournament for North America, Central America, and Caribbean nations.