US sets out case for extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange

LONDON (AP) — The U.S. government has began outlining its extradition case against Julian Assange in a London court.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves in a prison van after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, for an administrative hearing in London, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Assange made a brief court appearance Monday in his bid to prevent extradition to the United States to face serious espionage charges. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The U.S. argues that the WikiLeaks founder is not a free-speech champion but an “ordinary” criminal who put many lives at risk with his secret-spilling.

Supporters of Assange gathered Monday outside the high-security courthouse.

American authorities want to try Assange on espionage charges that carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

They say he conspired with army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer and release secret files about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A final decision on extradition is not expected for months or even years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

