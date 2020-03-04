U.S. virus death toll rises to 11 with California victim

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 11 with a victim succumbing in California -- the first reported fatality outside Washington state.

Officials in Placer County, northwest of Sacramento, said

Wednesday an elderly adult who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died.

They said the victim had underlying health conditions.

Washington also announced another death Wednesday, bringing its total to 10. Most of the deceased were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle.

