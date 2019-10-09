US 14 closure in Janesville for two nights for new Interstate bridge

Both directions of US 14/Humes Road in Janesville will be closed under the I-39/90 overpass during nighttime hours Wednesday and Thursday night.

The closure will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both days.

Crews will set 26 girders for the new northbound Interstate bridge over the highway.

There will be no left turns from I-39/90 exit ramps, exit 171B to travel under the bridge. Detour signs will be posted to redirect drivers to an alternate route.

For questions about these closures, call the I-39/90 Field Office at

608- 530-5100.

