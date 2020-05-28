USDA invests $2 million to improve access to water in rural Wisconsin

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be investing $2 million to improve access to water in rural Wisconsin.

State Director Frank Frassetto announced in a release Thursday that Wisconsin is one of 36 states to receive a total of $281 million to improve water infrastructure in rural areas.

Eligible applicants included rural cities, towns and water districts, the USDA says, and the money can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities that meet population limits.

In Wisconsin, there are two rural communities that will receive funding, according to the USDA:

The Village of Pepin will use a $1,481,000 million loan and a $118,000 grant to upgrade their water distribution system. The project will provide 6" water mains to replace the undersized mains and loops to address deficiencies at dead end pipes. The improvements will provide better water flow and improve fire safety in the village. These upgrades will serve 837 users.

The Village of Tennyson will use a $191,000 loan and $304,000 grant will provide additional financing for the water and sewer project funded in 2018 for $4.2 million and will serve 355 users. Sewer was constructed over 50 years ago, has had failures that were fixed as they occur but there has been no widespread pipe replacement since original installation. The system has experienced at least two backups since 2014 and an additional lift station overflow in July of 2018 caused by inadequate controls and notification through the alarm dialer system. This project will include improvements to lift stations and replacement of deteriorating electrical equipment and controls, addition of a portable generator and will connect the Village of Tennyson lift stations, well and tower to the existing SCADA system for future monitoring.

Read the entire federal plan to improve instructure in rural America here.