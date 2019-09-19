USDA: Milk output falls in Wisconsin, rises nationally

A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that while milk output fell in Wisconsin last August, output across the country rose.

According to the USDA's monthly milk production report, production totaled 2.61 billion pounds, down 0.5 percent from August 2018, but more than July's 2.60 billion pounds.

Nationally, 17.4 billion pounds of milk was produced in the 24 major dairy states. That was a 0.4 percent increase over 2018, but less than the previous month's 17.5 billion.

California continues to have the highest total production with about 3.35 billion pounds. Colorado and Texas tied for having the greatest increase in output as they produced 6.4 percent more milk from the same period last year.