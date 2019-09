The price of Wisconsin milk is on the rise, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report.

The Wisconsin all-milk price for August was $19.10 per hundredweight, 30-cents higher than last month's price and $2.80 more than last year.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange 40-pound block cheese price closed at $1.95 per pound on September 27, while barrels were $1.65 per pound. The CME butter price was $2.14 per pound.