USDA extends DMC deadline to December 20

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, extended the deadline for producers to enroll in the 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage program, or DMC, until December 20. The deadline had previously been December 13.

This comes after prolonged and extensive impacts of 2019’s weather.

The USDA announced it will also continue to accept applications for the Market Facilitation Program through December 20.

In a press release, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said, “2019 has challenged the country’s ag sector – prevented or late planting followed by a delayed harvest has been further complicated by wet and cold weather .. Because some of our producers are still in the field, time to conduct business at the local USDA office is at a premium. We hope this deadline extension will allow producers the opportunity to participate in these important programs.”

The Market Facilitation Program is part of a relief strategy to support American agricultural producers while the Administration continues to work on free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals to open more markets to help American farmers compete globally.

