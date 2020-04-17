USDA launches $19 billion program offering direct help to farmers and ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is rolling out an immediate relief program designed to put money straight into the hands of the nation’s farmers and ranchers and buy up billions of dollars of food to give to food banks across the country.

“The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.

The agency announced the $19 billion program Friday, explaining the actions the newly-created Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide.

A lion’s share of the money, $16 billion, will go to providing direct support to farmers and ranchers who were affected by price fluctuations and supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It will also help them make up for additional adjustments and marketing costs that resulted from lost demand and the resultant oversupply.

The remaining $3 billion will be spent working with food distributors to create care packages for people in need. The distributors had found themselves without customers when restaurants, hotels, and other businesses started closing. Under the plan, the USDA will buy approximately $100 million of dairy products, $100 million of meat products and $100 million of fresh fruits and vegetables. The distributors and wholesalers will then pack pre-approved boxes of the groceries and deliver them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits.

“This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need,” Perdue said.

Other funds will also go towards buying an additional $873 million agricultural products to be given to food banks.

The USDA plans to fund CFAP by using funds allotted to the agency by the recently passed $2.2 trillion stimulus as well as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and other USDA distributions. Those two major spending bills, passed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, also sets aside $850 million for food bank administrative costs and food purchases.

“During this time of national crisis, President Trump and USDA are standing with our farmers, ranchers, and all citizens to make sure they are taken care of,” Secretary Perdue said

