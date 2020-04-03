USDA loan to fund new library, community center in Belleville

A multi-million-dollar loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be used to fund a new library and community center in Belleville.

The USDA said it is investing $65 million to improve "critical community facilities" to benefit more than 600,000 rural residents in 14 states. The USDA is funding 38 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

In Wisconsin, the Village of Belleville Community Development Authority will use a $4 million loan to construct a library and community center, which will serve residents in Belleville and the towns of Exeter, Brooklyn, New Glarus, Primrose, Montrose and Oregon, and the villages of Brooklyn and New Glarus.

The new library and community center will allow for future expansion and provide meeting space for community activities and small groups or businesses.

The USDA said more than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for more information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details.