USDA releases Wisconsin 2019 crop numbers

Though 2019 will not set many records for crop production in the Badger State, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service does have an idea of what Wisconsin farmers reaped during harvest time.

The agency's Crop Production Summary report states corn for grain output is estimated at 450 million bushels. This number is down 17 percent from the 2018 crop year.

Yields were estimated at 168 bushels per acre, with harvested grain at 2.68 million acres. Corn planted for all purposes during the past growing season was 3.80 million acres, down three percent for the year.

However, corn for silage production was 18.2 million tons, up 36 percent from 2018. The silage yield estimate of 17.5 tons per acre was 2.5 tons lower than 2018, according to the report.

Soybean production is estimated at 79.9 million bushels, 24 percent below 2018. Wisconsin soybean growers averaged 47.0 bushels per acre in 2019, down a single bushel. The harvested acreage of 1.70 million was down 480,000 acres below 2018.

Soybean planted acreage, at 1.75 million acres, is now down 21 percent for the year.

All dry hay production for the state is estimated at 2.78 million tons, down six percent from 2.95 million tons in 2018. Producers averaged 2.14 tons per acre, down from 2.17 tons per acre, according to the report.

All hay harvested acres are estimated at 1.30 million acres, down sixty-thousand acres compared to the past season. Alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for dry hay production is estimated at 2.11 million tons, up 10 percent from 1.93 million tons in 2018.

Producers averaged 2.40 tons of alfalfa per acre, up from 2.35 tons per acre. Harvested acres were up 60,000 acres from 2018. Wisconsin producers seeded 480,000 acres of new seedings of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures in 2019, up 170,000 acres from the previous year.