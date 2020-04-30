USDA reminding residents of free resources available during pandemic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding residents of the resources available to help them during the pandemic.

On April 17, USDA announced that it is buying and distributing up to $3 billion of agricultural products to those in need. That program, called the "Farmers to Families Food Box," is authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Meanwhile, the USDA is now offering a free webinar for farmers, shippers and other suppliers interested in learning more about how to supply produce, dairy and meat products for the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The password is 9f@a7VV8, according to the USDA.

USDA posted to Facebook on Thursday to remind residents of the resources it is offering to help producers. "We are working hard to do right and feed everyone. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program works across the food chain to ensure all Americans have access to fresh and wholesome food during COVID-19," according to their post.